Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 251,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 212.4% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 41,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The India Fund stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

