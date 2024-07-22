Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.50 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

