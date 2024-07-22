Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

IDXX opened at $468.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.