Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO opened at $201.93 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

