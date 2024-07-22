Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $463,000 Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $557,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $204,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

