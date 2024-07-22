Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 135,740 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 853.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 74,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

