Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,809,000 after purchasing an additional 334,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,265,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 85,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock opened at $116.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

