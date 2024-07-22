Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,045,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $211.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

