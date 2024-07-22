Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trex by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Trex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $81.15 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

