Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.25%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

