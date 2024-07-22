Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $363.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.