Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE CPB opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $48.63.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.