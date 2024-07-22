Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,437 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJAN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

GJAN opened at $37.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

