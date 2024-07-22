Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,257,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 159,079 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

