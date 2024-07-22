Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,706,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Baidu by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after buying an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 670,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $156.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

