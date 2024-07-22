Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,263 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $33.82 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.