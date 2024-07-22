Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 887 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CHK opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

