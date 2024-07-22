Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,354,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $119.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $122.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

