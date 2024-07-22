Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,949,378,000 after purchasing an additional 631,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 275,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,254 shares of company stock valued at $91,687,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARES opened at $147.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

