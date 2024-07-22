Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after purchasing an additional 373,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,779,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 136,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.