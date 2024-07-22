Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

