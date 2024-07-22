Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,877 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

AUGW opened at $28.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

