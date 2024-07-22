Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CNB Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.38.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $786.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $771.25 and its 200 day moving average is $797.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

