Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,720 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,656.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 476,717 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102,531 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,244,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,405,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $104.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $109.72.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.