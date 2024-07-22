Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Airlines by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.93 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

