Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,859 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.70 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

