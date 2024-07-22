Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Olin by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

OLN stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

