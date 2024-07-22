Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,485 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

