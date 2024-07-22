Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 540 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.65 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

