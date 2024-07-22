Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.