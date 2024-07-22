Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $401,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $158.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $173.91.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

