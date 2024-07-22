Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $416,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,723,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.75 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.