Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $449,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,945,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 262,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,199,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the period.

HYDB stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

