Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 7.83%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

