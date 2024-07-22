Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.03. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

