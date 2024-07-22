Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $50.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
