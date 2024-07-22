Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 727,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,632,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,914,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.58 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

