Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

