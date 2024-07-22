Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 108,646 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

