Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 108,646 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
