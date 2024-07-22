Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

