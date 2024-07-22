Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.21% from the company’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

