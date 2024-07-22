Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $184.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of BMI opened at $190.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.93. Badger Meter has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

