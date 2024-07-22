Bank of America Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $132.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $131.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

EXPD stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.17. 308,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,503. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

