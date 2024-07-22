Bank of America Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $133.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Autoliv Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $235,996,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Autoliv by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Autoliv by 121.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after buying an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Autoliv by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after buying an additional 278,800 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

