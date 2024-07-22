Bank of America Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $77.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,013. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,351.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

