Bank of America Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $184.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $183.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.80. The stock had a trading volume of 456,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,703,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at $96,236,441.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

