Bank of America Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. 4,166,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,990,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 2.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

