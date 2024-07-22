Bank of America Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $223.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $202.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.49. The stock had a trading volume of 464,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,322. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,843,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

