Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 497,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $56,293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after acquiring an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 207,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

