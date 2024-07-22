Benchmark Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $520.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $575.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.07.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $407.05. The stock had a trading volume of 222,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.